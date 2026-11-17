MONTREAL — Transat A.T. Inc. has hired financial advisers to help it evaluate potential financing and other opportunities as it deals with the impact of higher jet fuel prices.

The operator of Air Transat says its ability to pass higher fuel costs onto customers has remained so far limited and that has put ongoing pressure on its financial position.

Transat says the higher costs will have a significant impact its fourth-quarter and full-year results, which it expects to publish in December.

It says higher fuel prices for its quarter ended Oct. 31 resulted in $105 million in additional jet fuel costs compared with the same period in 2025.

The company says the increase for what was its fourth quarter brought the estimated total impact of higher fuel prices to close to $280 million for its financial year ended on Oct. 31.

In September, Transat secured $250 million in federal aid from the Canada Enterprise Emergency Funding Corp. The low-interest line of credit came on top of a $150-million loan from Ottawa in July to help offset soaring energy prices caused by the Iran war.