Most Toronto residents support allowing autonomous vehicle company Waymo to test its technology on city streets with a human safety driver behind the wheel, but a majority remain opposed to fully driverless paid ride services, according to a new poll.

The Liaison Strategies Toronto Pulse survey found 64 per cent of respondents support permitting Waymo vehicles to operate in Toronto with a human driver present, while opposition to that form of testing remains relatively limited.

However, attitudes shift when it comes to vehicles operating without anyone behind the wheel. The poll found 51 per cent oppose allowing paid driverless rides, compared with 36 per cent who support the idea.

The findings suggest Torontonians are generally open to autonomous vehicle testing but remain skeptical about handing over complete control to self-driving technology.

“Torontonians are willing to let Waymo test its cars. They’re less willing to let go of the steering wheel,” said David Valentin, principal at Liaison Strategies.

Some Toronto residents still prefer traditional ride service

Valentin noted that 30 per cent of respondents strongly opposed paid driverless rides, more than double the 13 per cent who strongly supported them.

The survey also found many residents would still choose a traditional ride service over an autonomous vehicle, even if the cost were the same.

When respondents were presented with a scenario in which both options cost $20 and arrived at the same time, 71 per cent said they would choose a vehicle with a human driver, while only 15 per cent opted for a Waymo vehicle.

Even when the autonomous ride was discounted by $5, most respondents still preferred a human driver. In that scenario, 59 per cent selected a traditional vehicle while 27 per cent chose Waymo.

A Waymo all-electric robotaxi stops at a red light on the streets in the Financial District of San Francisco. Waymo One is an autonomous ride-hailing service. Photo: iSock/Getty Images.

Safety remains primary concern for many in Toronto

According to the poll, 45 per cent believe driverless vehicles would make Toronto’s streets more dangerous for pedestrians and cyclists, compared with 19 per cent who believe the technology would improve safety.

When asked about their biggest concern regarding autonomous vehicles, respondents most frequently cited Toronto’s winter conditions. Snow and ice ranked first at 24 per cent, followed closely by pedestrian and cyclist safety at 22 per cent.

The survey found younger residents were more receptive to autonomous transportation than older age groups, though support remained below a majority even among younger adults.

Among respondents aged 18 to 34, 47 per cent supported paid driverless rides, compared with just 22 per cent among those aged 65 and older.

Poll explores what Torontonians want next with autonomous vehicles

Thirty-five per cent said testing should continue with a safety driver and without offering public driverless rides. Another 30 per cent supported a limited pilot program allowing driverless rides in selected areas of the city.

Only 11 per cent supported an ongoing commercial driverless ride service, while 18 per cent said autonomous vehicle testing should be halted altogether.

The survey also found growing optimism about the city’s direction following last month’s municipal election.

Mayor Olivia Chow’s approval rating climbed to 64 per cent, up 13 percentage points from Liaison’s final poll conducted before her re-election on Oct. 26.

Meanwhile, 59 per cent of respondents said Toronto is headed in the right direction, up from 47 per cent in the firm’s previous survey.

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Liaison Strategies surveyed 1,000 Toronto residents between Nov. 14 and Nov. 15 using interactive voice response technology. The poll carries a margin of error of plus or minus 3.1 percentage points, 19 times out of 20.