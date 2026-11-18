The Toronto Police Service says they have successfully disrupted an organized crime network within the tow truck industry that was a significant contributor to gun crime and violence in the city and the GTA and nabbed the king pin they allege is the ring leader.

On Wednesday, Toronto Police announced the results of Project Swords, which along with Project Yankee, targeted the two largest competing factions within the GTA towing industry.

Project Yankee focused on a criminal group known as “The Union,” and Project Swords targeted an opposing group that investigators allege was led by a man named Manoharan (Mano) Subramaniam, 43, from Whitby, Ont.

Following the execution of multiple search warrants across the GTA on Nov. 12, a total of 21 people were arrested and are facing 112 charges between them for a wide range of criminal activities that extended well beyond the towing industry.

Among the 21 people arrested, three of the accused are facing conspiracy to commit murder charges including Subramaniam, six arrests are connected to an organized auto theft operation, two arrests are connected to an arson investigation and three arrests are connected to fraudulent physiotherapy clinics.

Breach of trust charges were also laid against a correctional employee who worked at the Toronto East Detention Centre and allegedly tried to assist Subramaniam while he was in custody.

Police also discovered stock fraud activities and disrupted a firearms trafficking network as part of the investigation.

Investigators also found that Subramaniam was allegedly linked to several other businesses in the GTA including Bob’s Towing and Williams Towing. Police allege while the two businesses are registered under other individuals, Subramaniam was the defacto leader who had control of the operations and finances.

The Toronto Police Service had a contractual relationship with Williams Towing which provided services within 41, 42, 43 and 55 Divisions. Following enforcement action on Nov. 12, that relationship was terminated and temporary towing providers have been engaged.

During the course of the investigation a total of 24 search warrants were executed and multiple firearms were seized including a converted fully automatic firearm. Police also seized 84 rounds of ammunition and around 250 grams of cocaine.

Along with Subramaniam, the following people were arrested and are facing an array of charges:

Dinesh Battula, 38, from Toronto

Fedrol Bryan, 41, from Toronto

Harithas Gnanalingam, 48, from Beaverton

Vathsuthan Gobalakirishnan, 41, from Whitchurch-Stouffville

Mohamad-Ali Hamam, 29, from Toronto

Dogan Kruezi, 29, from Toronto

Foster Nyarko, 34, from Vaughan

Shiv Patel, 31, from Toronto

Ratnakumar Pirakalathan, 46, from Toronto

Suman Pushparajah, 45, from Toronto

Nirjan Raguthas, 25, from Markham

Sivanesan Rajendram, 50, from Keswick

Sadeed Rehman, 28, from Oshawa

Kokul Senthilvel, 32, from Toronto

Piratwipan Sivakumaran, 34, from Pickering

Thanugopithan Sugumarasungham, 30, from Toronto

Thanaraj Thangarajah, 39, from Toronto

Jeyanan Thangavadivel, 41, from Whitby

Kiranpal Toor, 26, of Caledon

Kranthi Vasireddy, 37, from Toronto

Toronto Police contend that Subramaniam’s arrest will make a notable difference in the level of criminal activity in the city.

“[As per] our understanding of the control that the main target in this investigation had over towing in Scarborough and the GTA in general – I think this is absolutely a very significant impact,” said Chief Superintendent Joe Matthews in a press conference.

“A very small percentage of tow operators are actually part of the criminal underworld. Through this investigation it was determined that this individual was leading a certain faction of tow trucks and tow operations in the GTA. His arrest will be a significant impact to the violence, arsons and other criminal activity in Scarborough.”

Already, following investigations related to the towing industry that began in 2023, police say the number of shooting incidents in the city have dropped considerably.

In 2024, 62 shooting and fire arm discharge incidents were linked to tow-truck related disputes, which was nearly 13 per cent off all such incidents in Toronto. In 2025 that number dropped to 18 and in 2026, there have been just five incidents to date.

“[Project Swords] has significantly disrupted an organized criminal netowrk that we allege was responsible for serious criminal activity in our communities,” added Inspector Steve Matthews of the Integrated Gun and Gang Task Force.

“The success of projects Yankee and Swords sends a clear message – organized crime has no place in our communities and we will continue working with our law enforcement partners to disrupt those responsible for it.”