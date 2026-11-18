OTTAWA — Maj. Peter Headley has been charged with four military service offences related to his time as commander of Air Task Force Prestwick in the United Kingdom.

A statement from the Canadian Forces Provost Marshal says Headley has been charged with two counts of negligent performance of military duty, one count of abuse of subordinates and one count of conduct to the prejudice of good order and discipline.

The negligence and prejudice charges could result in dismissal with disgrace, while an abuse charge can result in a short prison term.

The provost marshal’s statement says the investigation was launched in July and Headley has returned to Canada and remains employed by the Royal Canadian Air Force.

If the charges result in prosecution, they will be heard by the military justice system, says the statement.

As with non-military criminal matters, the accused is presumed innocent until proven guilty.

This report by The Canadian Press was first published Nov. 18, 2026.

The Canadian Press