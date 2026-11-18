A senior official at the Bank of Canada is pushing back on the need for the central bank to more clearly lay out its potential interest rate path.

Deputy governor Toni Gravelle gave a speech in Edmonton today where he talked about how monetary policymakers are leaning more heavily on scenarios to inform their thinking during a time of pronounced uncertainty.

He says a scenario outlined back in April where global oil prices stayed higher than initially forecast ended up closely mirroring the actual path for oil prices through the spring and summer.

That helped inform the Bank of Canada’s decision to hike its benchmark interest rate for the first time in three years at the end of last month.

But Gravelle also says the central bank can’t be too heavy-handed with its forward guidance, because markets end up parroting those prospective rate changes and officials would lose valuable insights into what investors are thinking.

He says the central bank is nonetheless committed to helping Canadians better understand interest rate decisions, because that makes monetary policy work better.