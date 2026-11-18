TORONTO — When Whitney Peak moved to the Vancouver area when she was about 10 years old, the first friend she made was obsessed with “The Hunger Games.”

“We watched the movie and she kind of put me onto it, and that was sort of my introduction to the world,” Peak says.

Now, Peak is part of that world.

The 23-year-old Ugandan-Canadian actress stars as Lenore Dove in “The Hunger Games: Sunrise on the Reaping,” the latest instalment in the dystopian mega-franchise.

The film, based on the novel of the same name, is a prequel to the original “Hunger Games” series of three books and four movies.

It follows a teenage Haymitch (better known as Katniss’s boozehound mentor in the original series) when he is chosen as a tribute and thrust into the Hunger Games, a tournament where young people are forced to battle-to-the-death in front of TV cameras. Lenore Dove is Haymitch’s girlfriend back home in impoverished District 12 — his motivation for surviving the brutal battle.

Her hope for a different future is a spark that Katniss fans into flames later in Haymitch’s life, making Lenore Dove a pivotal figure in the broader story.

That — and the career boost likely to come from her part in the film — hasn’t quite sunk in for Peak.

The original series was a launch pad for stars including Jennifer Lawrence, Amandla Stenberg, Liam Hemsworth and Sam Claflin.

“It doesn’t compute really,” Peak says. “It’s obviously such a great experience to be a part of it now, but I don’t know, it’s just too big of an idea for me to really wrap my head around, but it’s really exciting.”

It’s partway through a jam-packed press day in Toronto and Peak is antsy, bouncing up and down on a couch beside the film’s director, Francis Lawrence.

Here, Lawrence cuts in.

“I think sometimes when people join (the franchise) … you’re in this weird little bubble when you make the movies, and sometimes it’s not until you’re in Times Square and you see a billboard for it (that) it starts to sink in.”

He says that moment came for him when he was walking through the Hunger Games exhibition that toured following the release of the final film in the original series, “The Hunger Games: Mockingjay — Part 2.”

The exhibition ended up in Las Vegas, where it remained open for seven years.

“You realize like the impact that the series has had on people that it’s deserving of a museum with pieces of sets and costumes and props and the music,” says Lawrence, who joined the franchise for its second instalment, “Catching Fire.”

Many of the characters from the original series also appear in this film — Haymitch, originally played by Woody Harrelson, is portrayed by Australian actor Joseph Zada in “Sunrise on the Reaping”; Elle Fanning reimagines the character of Effie Trinket, who was first played by Elizabeth Banks.

“You can never get rid of the fact that Stanley Tucci has done a Caesar before; Donald Sutherland has done (President) Snow before,” Lawrence says.

Ralph Fiennes takes on the role of Snow in this film, and Lawrence uses him as an example. He didn’t want Fiennes to “act like Donald Sutherland.”

“What we start to do is just break down who President Snow is. What does he believe in? … How does he use power? How intelligent is he? How sophisticated is he?” Lawrence says.

“You just start to talk about those elements specifically as opposed to looking at Donald’s performance and saying, how can we get as close as possible to Donald’s performance?”

Peak says she had similar conversations with Lawrence about Lenore Dove, but without the spectre of other actors’ performances hanging over her.

“I was more looking to the book to guide me whenever I was feeling lost,” she says. “We would have conversations about what we wanted the shape of Haymitch and Lenore Dove to be, and who she was outside of their relationship as well.”

With the film coming out in theatres Friday, Peak is excited to have those same talks with her loved ones.

“I’m looking forward to seeing my friends watch it, and we’re going to have these conversations. I’m curious to see what each one takes away from it, and what is the thing that they’re going talk to me about first in terms of the movie and what ideas really stuck with them.”

This report by The Canadian Press was first published Nov. 18, 2026.

Nicole Thompson, The Canadian Press