Prime Minister Mark Carney says a trade arrangement with Taiwan finalized more than a year ago might be signed soon.

Documents the government tabled in Parliament in September say a trade co-operation framework agreement with Taiwan was finalized in March 2025 and Ottawa consulted the provinces on it two months later.

The agreement has been translated into French and Chinese and is “being considered for signature,” according to the documents.

When asked today in China why the deal has been sitting unsigned for a year, Carney said he’s “hopeful” it “will be signed soon,” while his office said the government wants to wrap the deal “in the near term.”

The House of Commons foreign affairs committee recommended last month that the government sign the deal, noting Taiwan is part of Canada’s Indo-Pacific strategy.

The Bloc Québécois has accused Carney of slow-walking the deal to avoid upsetting China, which claims control over the self-governing island.