Toronto police say a 41-year-old Chinese national is wanted following an assault at a demonstration outside the Chinese Consulate in September.

Investigators say just after 9:30 a.m. on September 22, a man approached some demonstrators outside the consulate on St. George Street just south of Bernard Avenue, allegedly causing damage to their signs and banners. He then allegedly assaulted one of the demonstrators while uttering death threats before fleeing the scene.

Police say the man flew back to China that afternoon.

Rui Chen is wanted for mischief under $5,000, assault and uttering threats. He is described as five feet seven with a medium build, short black hair and wearing prescription glasses. He was last seen wearing a black Li-Ning branded wind jacket with its logo on the front right chest and a red Chinese national flag embroidered on the front left chest.