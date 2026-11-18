CINCINNATI (AP) — Fiona, the Cincinnati Zoo’s famed hippo, underwent a colonoscopy this week and is being treated with fluids after swallowing a knit hat that slipped into her enclosure.

Zoo veterinarians and staff are working to help Fiona pass the hat and sedated her Tuesday for a second time to evaluate her condition, the zoo said.

An ultrasound showed some bunching of her intestines, indicating she’s still trying to pass the obstruction, said Mike Wenninger, the zoo’s director of animal health. They also conducted a colonoscopy, using a 9-foot scope, he said.

Specialists have told the zoo that surgery isn’t an option for full-grown hippos, he said.

Fiona, who became a global sensation as a tiny newborn after her premature birth in 2017, has inspired books, a line of beer, and a bobblehead. During her first year, the zoo recorded her progress while fans worldwide followed her growth online.

She initially couldn’t stand on her own and weighed just 29 pounds (13.2 kilograms) at birth, 25 pounds (11.3 kilograms) less than the lowest recorded birth weight for her species.

The beloved hippo swallowed the hat just over a week ago. A visitor tossed it into the air, and a ceiling fan caught and catapulted it through a small opening above the area’s viewing windows, said zoo spokesperson Michelle Curley.

Zoo staff are now monitoring her around the clock, trying to keep her hydrated and giving Fiona her favorite foods to help her pass the knit cap, Wenninger said.

The Associated Press