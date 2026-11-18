Elementary teachers have joined other provincial teaching associations by overwhelmingly voting in favour of strike action.

The Elementary Teachers’ Federation of Ontario (ETFO) says 97 per cent of its members along with 97 per cent of teacher and occasional teacher members have sent a “powerful message” in its talks with the Ford government.

“ETFO members voted overwhelmingly in favour of strike action because they are frustrated by years of chronic underfunding and deteriorating learning and working conditions,” ETFO President David Mastin said in a statement on Wednesday. “We are united in our expectation that the government and CODE (Council of Ontario Directors of Education) finally address long-standing concerns that have been ignored for far too long.”

Mastin says when bargaining resumes at the end of November, their focus will be on smaller class sizes, classroom complexity and composition, strengthening health and safety protections, job security, and fair compensation.

The ETFO represents approximately 84,000 members, including 80,000 public elementary teachers and occasional teachers, and 4,000 education worker members.

Teachers represented by the Ontario Secondary School Teachers’ Federation, along with the union representing 45,000 teachers in Ontario’s English Catholic schools have also voted 96 per cent and 98 per cent, respectively, in favour of giving their unions a strike mandate.

A strike mandate does not mean a strike will happen, with additional legal steps required before one could take place.

Current education contracts expired at the end of August, but negotiations are stalled as the Ontario Labour Relations Board decides on a dispute between unions and the government on which issues should be bargained centrally, and which should be left to local unions and school boards.