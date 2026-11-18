Trying to turn down the volume on Ontario’s loud streets, the Ford government will table legislation to increase fines for drivers who cause excessive vehicle noise, 680 NewsRadio has exclusively learned.

If passed, the bill would hike penalties for drivers caught revving their engines or installing illegal mufflers, with minimum fines for the two offences being raised from $60 to $200.

The new measures are believed to be in response to municipalities who have been asking the province for stronger tools to quiet noisy drivers.

Under Ontario’s Highway Traffic Act (HTA), police already have the power to ticket drivers who cause excessive or unnecessary vehicle noise, including through illegal exhaust modifications and deliberately revving their engine.

The provincial government said the hope is that hiking the fines will helping deter repeat offenders and make sure loud cars and trucks face tougher consequences.

Ontario’s Minister of Transportation is Prabmeet Sarkaria has expressed concerns that the noise can not only disruptive to neighborhoods but can drown out emergency sirens.

Sarkaria is expected to table the legislation and will formerly announce it at a 9 a.m. news conference Wednesday.