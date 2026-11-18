OTTAWA — Housing Minister Gregor Robertson wouldn’t reaffirm the Liberal government’s long-standing goal of doubling the pace of home building when pressed by reporters today.

The Liberals campaigned during the 2025 election on a pledge to double the annual pace of housing starts to roughly 500,000 over the course of a decade.

But that promise was absent from the federal budget tabled earlier this month and the parliamentary budget officer said Tuesday that Ottawa is not on track to hit that goal.

Robertson said today the government is doing everything it can to boost housing supply and is particularly focused on affordable housing.

He said the government is working to stabilize downbeat housing markets in Toronto and Vancouver but he added the government can’t force developers to build homes.

The Liberal government set new goals in Budget 2026 to triple the pace of non-market housing construction over the next decade and to end homelessness.

This report by The Canadian Press was first published Nov. 18, 2026.

Craig Lord, The Canadian Press