The inquest into the death of a Black man shot by police in early 2020 is watching videos showing the officers around his wrecked car after the shooting.

In one of the videos, an officer can be seen making a kicking motion near Jamal Francique as the critically injured man lays on the ground after being removed from the car.

It’s not clear whether the officer’s foot connected with anything as the end of the motion is blocked from view by another officer’s body.

On Monday, Const. Marc Charlebois, then a member of Peel regional police’s tactical unit, testified that an officer at one point kicked rubble to make space for a stretcher.

A lawyer representing Francique’s mother later suggested the officer was kicking Francique, which Charlebois said was “completely untrue.”

The inquest did not sit Tuesday as the presiding officer considered the submission of new videos not previously provided to the inquest. The inquest began watching video evidence Wednesday.

Francique, 28, was shot during an attempted arrest in Mississauga, Ont., on the evening of Jan. 7, 2020. He died in hospital days later.

A group of plainclothes officers in unmarked cars staged an operation to arrest Francique for allegedly violating one of the conditions of his bail, the inquest heard.

Police had been surveilling him for days after receiving a tip that he had a gun and was dealing drugs, but had not been able to corroborate that information, the inquest heard.

Francique left his home and headed to his car around 7:44 p.m., but the officer who was meant to block his car was late, jurors heard.

As officers moved to contain his car on foot and in unmarked vehicles, one of the officers on foot fired four shots at Francique’s car, they heard. One of the bullets hit Francique in the head.

His car plowed into the pillar of a nearby garage, the inquest heard. Photos of the scene show bricks and debris in the area.

Francique did not receive medical care until the tactical unit arrived at the scene around 8:05 p.m., the inquest heard.