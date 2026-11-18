Culture Minister Marc Miller says he won’t talk about any discussions the government has had with Meta about restoring news content to the company’s platforms in Canada.

A day after Politico reported the company and the government were close to a deal before trade talks with the United States collapsed in August, Miller said today the discussions with Meta are confidential.

Citing an unnamed official, Politico said Meta put forward a proposal to stop blocking news content in Canada, pursue commercial deals with publishers and fund two positions at the Canadian Journalism Collective.

In exchange, Politico said, the deal would have given Meta an exemption under the Online News Act, which requires Meta and Google to compensate news publishers for the use of their content.

Politico reported the proposal was part of the wider U.S.-Canada trade negotiations that Canada shut down in August after accusing the White House of demanding last minute changes that threatened Canada’s sovereignty.

After the Online News Act became law in 2023, Meta blocked news content in Canada while Google received an exemption after agreeing to pay $100 million to Canadian news outlets.