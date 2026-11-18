Ontario Premier Doug Ford tried to say a few lines in French during his speech in Montreal on Tuesday. It didn’t go over too well online.

Speaking to the Chamber of Commerce of Metropolitan Montreal, Ford said a handful of French words near the end of his speech, though it was clear he was struggling.

“Oh, I’m really messing this one up,” said Ford with a big smile, in English, mid-way through the attempt. He was met with laughter from the crowd.

The Ontario premier then powered through the remaining lines in French, where he talked about defending the interests of Ontario and Quebec and wished long life to Ontario, Quebec and Canada.

The effort was met with some derision online, including from popular language-learning app Duolingo.

“I definitely didn’t teach him this,” the company wrote on X, replying to a video of Ford speaking French.

i definitely didn't teach him this… — Duolingo (@duolingo) November 17, 2026

On Wednesday, Ford admitted he was “stressed out” about having to speak French.

“I’ve never been more stressed out in my life about delivering four sentences,” he said. “At the end, I think I botched one of them. But I think Quebecers and what they said, ‘at least you tried. You showed respect and you tried.’ But man, I need French lessons big time.”

Ford told reporters he was working on his French “a little bit here and there.”

When asked if that meant he had political aspirations outside of Ontario, Ford shot down the supposition.

“No, actually, I love our province,” he responded. “I love my job, and I’m gonna continue doing it. And, I think it’s just out of respect to the people of Quebec. And there’s 650,000 Francophones living in Ontario. I’ve always wanted to learn French. I think I was like yourself and everyone else, you took it up to Grade 9, and then it kinda fell off.

“So I’m gonna get back on it, but I’d love to learn French.”

During his speech in Montreal, Ford said the best way forward for Canada’s two largest economies – Ontario and Quebec — is to work together.