A woman has been struck on a portion of the Eglinton LRT line.

Toronto police say they were called to the area of Victoria Park Avenue and Eglinton Avenue East just after 6 p.m. Wednesday for reports a light rapid transit vehicle had struck a pedestrian.

A woman was transported to the hospital in serious condition. The extent of her injuries was not immediately known

TTC officials say shuttle busses are running on Line 5 between Sloan Avenue and Pharmacy Avenue due to the investigation.