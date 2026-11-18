A woman in her 40s has died after being struck on a portion of the Eglinton LRT line, Toronto police said.

The woman was walking northbound, across the tracks on Eglinton Avenue East, just west of Victoria Park Avenue, when she was struck by a westbound Line 5 Eglinton LRT just after 6 p.m. Wednesday, Nov. 18.

Life-saving measures were performed at the scene before the woman was transported to the hospital in critical condition, where she was pronounced dead.

In an update late Wednesday evening, Duty Insp. Jeff Allington could not say at what speed the LRT was operating, but did confirm that the woman was not crossing at a signalized intersection.

“The LRT is equipped with video cameras, so [investigators] will review that video …and I would imagine that the LRT has onboard computers that would be able to tell you the speed it was travelling and and they will examine all those to determine if anyone is at fault in this collision.”

Shuttle buses operated on Line 5 between Sloan Avenue and Pharmacy Avenue before LRT service resumed just after 10:30 p.m.

This is at least the second time a pedestrian has been struck by an LRT vehicle in this area in just over a year.

Prior to the line opening for public use in August 2025, police said a 64-year-old woman was critically injured when she was struck after apparently crossing into the path of a westbound train.