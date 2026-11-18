A woman in her 40s has died after being struck on a portion of the Eglinton LRT line.

Toronto police say they were called to the area of Victoria Park Avenue and Eglinton Avenue East just after 6 p.m. Wednesday for reports a light rapid transit vehicle had struck a pedestrian.

Life-saving measures were performed at the scene before the woman was transported to the hospital in critical condition, where she was pronounced dead.

In an update late Wednesday evening, Insp. Jeff Allington could not say at what speed the LRT was operating, but did confirm that the woman was not crossing at a signalized intersection.

“The LRT is equipped with video cameras, so [investigators] will review that video …and I would imagine that the LRT has onboard computers that would be able to tell you the speed it was travelling and type of thing, and they will examine all those to determine if anyone is at fault in this collision.”

Shuttle buses operated on Line 5 between Sloan Avenue and Pharmacy Avenue as police continued their investigation.

Regular LRT service resumed just after 10:30 p.m.

This is at least the second time a pedestrian has been struck by an LRT vehicle in this area in just over a year.

Prior to the line opening for public use in August 2025, police said a 64-year-old woman was critically injured when she was struck after apparently crossing into the path of a westbound train.