Porter Airlines pilots hit the picket line at their home base in Toronto on Wednesday, kicking off a strike mandate vote ahead of their first-ever contract.

The Air Line Pilots Association said roughly 200 of the carrier’s 900-odd aviators were on the ground at Billy Bishop airport near the city’s downtown alongside workers from more than a dozen other North American airlines.

The sticking points after months of negotiations remain wages, scheduling and quality of life, with the union asking for gains on par with peers in the sector, said Brian Smith, who chairs the union’s Porter contingent.

“Porter pilots are prepared to take decisive action if that’s what’s required to secure a fair agreement,” he said in a release.

“We’re not asking for anything extraordinary. We’re asking for a contract that respects the work we do and the responsibility we carry, and to share in Porter’s continued success and growth.”

Porter declined to discuss specifics related to the talks.

“We value our pilots and recognize the important role they play. Discussions are progressing and Porter remains committed to reaching an agreement that supports our pilots and reinforces our positive working relationship over the last 20 years,” said spokesperson Robyn van Teunenbroek in an email.

Two months of federal conciliation is slated to end on Sunday, followed by a 21-day cooling-off period if no deal is reached, with a strike or lockout possible as early as Dec. 14.

A majority of yes votes would authorize union leadership to launch a job action starting that day.

Porter has struggled amid the soaring price of jet fuel caused by the Iran war, securing a $125-million bailout loan from Ottawa over the summer after big expenditures to fund a rapid expansion in recent years.

This report by The Canadian Press was first published Nov. 18, 2026.

Christopher Reynolds, The Canadian Press