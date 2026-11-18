While you may not need a winter coat to catch the Toronto Santa Claus Parade this Sunday, you may need to keep an umbrella handy just in case.

Chief Meteorologist Natasha Ramsahai says the precipitation forecasted to arrive in the afternoon is now expected to hold off until the evening.

“And there is a rain chance on Sunday …. but most of the forecast models have held this back. And so the start time for this rain is no longer Sunday afternoon,” she says.

The temperatures will also be in the double digits, but cool enough you can still enjoy a cup of hot cocoa as you watch the floats go by. “I would still walk with an umbrella. Pack it in your bag just in case the timing of that rain changes,” says Ramsahai.

The rest of this week will bring calm conditions, light winds and sunshine as a high pressure system continues to dominate with temperatures in the mid-teens.

However when the rain arrives Sunday evening, it will drag a cold front down along with it to the GTA.

Ramsahai says that next week it will be back to reality with wind chills, gusty winds and even the potential for some flurries.