TORONTO — Anthony Davis had a double-double with 25 points and 14 rebounds as his Washington Wizards beat the undermanned Raptors 103-99 on Wednesday as Toronto lost its sixth straight.

Rookie AJ Dybantsa also had a double-double with 23 points and 12 boards as Washington (5-11) snapped an eight-game losing skid.

Canadian Kyshawn George added 20 points.

Immanuel Quickley’s 24-point performance led Toronto (5-10) and Jamison Battle added 19 points, including five three-pointers.

RJ Barrett (right hamstring tightness) and Scottie Barnes (left groin injury management) were ruled out for the game hours before tipoff, joining superstar Kawhi Leonard (left knee injury management) on the Raptors’ injury report.

Things got worse for Toronto in the second quarter when Collin Murray-Boyles left the game with an undisclosed illness. He had one point, two rebounds and an assist in five minutes of play as the Raptors’ starting power forward.

Takeaways

Wizards: With all of its usual starters available, Washington’s offence was more efficient. The Wizards made 36 of 79 (46 per cent) of their field-goal attempts and went 20 for 27 (74 per cent) at the free-throw line. Washington didn’t take care of the ball, however, with 15 turnovers leading to 15 points compared to Toronto’s eight turnovers for seven points.

Raptors: The absence of Barnes, Barrett and Leonard — Toronto’s three leading scorers this season — was keenly felt. Although players like Quickley and Battle stepped up in their absence, the lack of depth made it hard for the Raptors to keep up with the Wizards.

Key moment

George drilled a 27-foot three-pointer with 8:55 left in the fourth to cap an 11-0 Wizards run. That gave Washington a 91-82 lead, its biggest to that point of the game.

Key stat

For the third game in a row Toronto struggled at the free-throw line, going seven for 14 (50 per cent). The Raptors were 10 for 19 (52.6 per cent) in Sunday’s 112-108 loss to the New York Knick and 10 for 18 (55.6 per cent) on Tuesday in a 111-102 loss to New York.

Up next

Toronto visits the Detroit Pistons on Friday in an NBA Cup group-stage game.