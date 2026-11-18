NEW YORK (AP) — Major League Baseball Commissioner Rob Manfred said owners will not compromise in their demand for a salary cap, leaving the sport on track for a lockout starting Dec. 2 that could threaten the 2027 season.

“The owners want a deal with a salary cap and floor,” he said Wednesday during a news conference at an owners’ meeting. “I can’t imagine the owners ratifying a deal that does not include a cap and floor.”

Players say they will never accept a cap. The last time management proposed a cap in 1994, it led to a 7 1/2-month strike that caused cancellation of the World Series for the first time in 90 years.

MLB proposed the sport adopt a hard cap of $258.2 million for 2028 and a floor of $180.2 million, using luxury tax payrolls with average annual values. A team would be allowed to remain as low as 90% of the floor in 2028, which would be $162.18 million, but would have to spend the entire amount of the floor over a three-year period.

Individual contracts also would be capped under the plan, which MLB says includes a 50-50 split of revenue. The union takes issue with management’s definition of revenue and expenses.

“What the MLBPA has not done is made any meaningful proposal to move toward us,” Manfred said.

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Ronald Blum, The Associated Press