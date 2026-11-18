The future of Canada’s auto-building sector remains the crux of concern, as the fallout of Stellantis’ Brampton, Ont., plant sale to Canadian defence contractor, Roshel plays out on both economic and political fronts.

Host Caryn Ceolin speaks to Dr. Peter Frise, emeritus professor of mechanical and automotive engineering at the University of Windsor, to discuss the impact on thousands of workers, the future of companies that require subsidies to sustain itself, and whether Roshel’s productivity will fill the economic gap left behind.

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