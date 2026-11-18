The Toronto Blue Jays met with prized free-agent starting pitcher Tarik Skubal on Tuesday, according to ESPN’s Jeff Passan, as the ace reportedly gets closer to a decision on where he’ll sign.

In addition to the Blue Jays, Passan said Skubal, one of baseball’s elite arms, had in-person meetings with the New York Mets on Monday and the Los Angeles Dodgers on Tuesday. The southpaw will round it out by meeting with the San Diego Padres later this week.

“By the time he signs — and it could be sooner than later — it will be the largest deal for a pitcher in baseball history,” Passan writes. “For a player like Skubal, even the teams that want a salary cap are willing to break the bank.”

According to Passan, the Mets left their meeting with Skubal feeling impressed, though the Blue Jays are expected to remain firmly in the mix for his services.

“In Skubal’s case, do not discount the Blue Jays. They are flush with cash and prepared to spend it, hoping to pair the two-time Cy Young winner with Dylan Cease for a truly nasty top of the rotation,” Passan said. “Players love the city and the organization, and that sort of reputation only bolsters the Blue Jays’ case.”

The soon-to-be 30-year-old starter is coming off yet another impressive season split between the Detroit Tigers and Dodgers. He finished the regular season with a 2.72 ERA across 26 starts, striking out 186 batters across 158 2/3 innings. He won back-to-back Cy Young awards with the Tigers in 2024 and 2025.

The California native, represented by agent Scott Boras, is expected to land a contract in the $350 to $400 million range.

The Blue Jays are by no means unfamiliar in pursuing top free agents. The front office has repeatedly prioritized difference makers on the open market and were famously in on Shohei Ohtani, Juan Soto and more recently Kyle Tucker.

Last winter, the Blue Jays landed Cease and, in past years, agreed to deals with Hyun Jin Ryu, George Springer, Kevin Gausman, Chris Bassitt and Anthony Santander, while dipping into the international market in signing Japan’s Kazuma Okamoto.

Blue Jays also reportedly in the mix for top position players

The Blue Jays’ determination to add reportedly doesn’t stop at Skubal. According to Passan, the Blue Jays “are exploring every avenue to improve,” and he mentions a number of free agents that might appeal to them; most notably infielders Brandon Lowe and Jazz Chisholm Jr. and outfielder Seiya Suzuki.

“Adding the slugging Lowe at second base? Sure. He’s going to get a big number from someone, though, and if it’s not him heading to Toronto, maybe it will be Chisholm Jr., who is garnering interest across MLB because of his production, versatility and willingness to sign a shorter-term, prove-it type contract,” writes Passan.

“And if it’s not either of them, it could be Teruaki Sato or Suzuki — the former coming from Japan to great fanfare and the latter the most sought-after MLB free agent on the hitting side. It could be two of them, too. At this point in the offseason, nothing is off-limits for the Blue Jays.”

Toronto hitters regressed significantly in 2026, none more than Vladimir Guerrero Jr. As a team, the club finished the season last in the majors in home runs, RBIs and runs scored, while also placing 26th in baseball in slugging percentage.

Addison Barger is recovering from elbow surgery and George Springer is on the open market, leaving room for the Blue Jays to add an outfielder. General manager Ross Atkins also recently touched on second base with the possibility of upgrading at the position and transitioning Ernie Clement to a utility role while keeping Andres Gimenez at shortstop.