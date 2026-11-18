Toronto man arrested for possession of semi-automatic handgun: police
Posted November 18, 2026 3:21 pm.
A 39-year-old man has been arrested for possession of a semi-automatic handgun following the execution of a search warrant in Toronto related to a firearms investigation on Monday.
Police allege the accused was found to have a loaded Glock 9mm firearm in his possession.
Jeude Noel from Toronto is facing six charges:
- Possession of a loaded prohibited or restricted firearm
- Possession of a restricted or prohibited firearm knowingly not holding a licence and registration certificate
- Possession of firearm without holding a licence
- Possession of a prohibited device or ammunition knowing its possession is unauthorized
- Carrying a concealed weapon
- Breach of probation order
An image of the weapon police seized was released and anyone with information relevant to the investigation is asked to contact police.