A 39-year-old man has been arrested for possession of a semi-automatic handgun following the execution of a search warrant in Toronto related to a firearms investigation on Monday.

Police allege the accused was found to have a loaded Glock 9mm firearm in his possession.

Jeude Noel from Toronto is facing six charges:

Possession of a loaded prohibited or restricted firearm

Possession of a restricted or prohibited firearm knowingly not holding a licence and registration certificate

Possession of firearm without holding a licence

Possession of a prohibited device or ammunition knowing its possession is unauthorized

Carrying a concealed weapon

Breach of probation order

An image of the weapon police seized was released and anyone with information relevant to the investigation is asked to contact police.