The Toronto Police Service (TPS) says a 13-year-old boy is in custody following an alleged armed home invasion where the accused threatened the homeowner with a knife and a noxious substance.

Officers were notified of a break and enter in the Kingston Road and Danforth Road area just after 1:30 p.m. on Tuesday, Nov. 17.

It’s alleged that a suspect forced entry into a residence and started taking personal belongings, when he was approached by the homeowner. Police said the suspect then threatened to injure the homeowner with a knife and use what authorities called a noxious substance.

The suspect then fled the area and poured the noxious substance on the ground. No injuries were reported.

Police said the suspect was arrested a short time later and the accused was found to be in possession of knives and personal items belonging to the homeowner.

A 13-year-old male faces numerous charges, including break and enter commit and assault with a weapon, among other offences. The accused was schedule to appear in court on Wednesday, Nov. 18.

The Youth Criminal Justice Act (YCJA) protects the identity of the accused. The investigation is ongoing.