Toronto police have released images of three suspects as they investigate an alleged assault with a weapon aboard a TTC subway train that left a victim injured earlier this week.

Police say officers were called to Sheppard-Yonge TTC Station, near Sheppard Avenue East and Yonge Street, at about 4:10 p.m. on Monday, Nov. 16, for reports of an assault.

According to investigators, the victim was involved in an altercation with three men while travelling northbound on a TTC train approaching the station. During the confrontation, the victim was allegedly assaulted with a weapon and suffered injuries. The three suspects then fled Sheppard-Yonge Station, police said.

Investigators have released images of the suspects in hopes the public can help identify them.

Police describe the first suspect as a man in his 20s with a medium build, short curly black hair and a moustache. He was last seen wearing a black hoodie with “Red Bull” written across the chest and black pants.

The second suspect is described as a man in his 20s with a tall, slim build, long curly afro-style hair and a moustache. He was wearing a blue hoodie under a black jacket and white-and-blue washed jeans.

The third suspect is described as a man in his 20s with a medium build who was wearing a red-and-blue winter jacket and dark pants.

Anyone with information is asked to contact Toronto police.