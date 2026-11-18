A Toronto woman with cancer is fighting to have her nearly $80,000 per month treatment covered by the province, which has already been rejected twice.

In March of last year, Holly Wardlow, a University of Toronto professor, went to her doctor after feeling unwell. She was eventually diagnosed with cholangiocarcinoma, a rare but aggressive cancer of the bile ducts.

“For me, that means I have a tumor inside my liver,” said Wardlow.

To treat her tumour, she received chemotherapy and immunotherapy, the standard treatment for her condition, according to Wardlow. And while the tumour did shrink, it was not enough for a removal or a liver transplant.

“In the meantime, my oncologist had learned about this drug called zenocutuzumab which is a targeted therapy,” explained Wardlow. “Meaning that its basically a molecule or chemical that targets the mutation on my tumor that is making it grow, making the cells replicate, replicate, replicate. It’s meant to just target that and not anything else in your body so its not a blanket systemic medicine like chemotherapy.”

She has been taking the drug since mid-April and has seen significant tumour shrinkage.

“This really [has] … not just prolonged my life so far, but also really restored my health so that I can do things like visit family more often and go on hiking trips with my stepdaughter,” said Wardlow.

But the treatment comes with a big price tag and is only available in the United States. Wardlow said each dose is around $39,000 Canadian and she takes two doses monthly, which she is currently paying out of pocket.

“About $78,000 per month basically, super expensive, we’ve used up all of our savings,” shared Wardlow. “My parents have helped a lot, my brother has helped, has paid for a dose. Because we ran out of money, we started a GoFundMe.”

Her application to Cancer Care Ontario’s case-by-case review program, which considers drug funding requests for patients who have rare clinical circumstances that are immediately life-threatening, has been denied twice.

In December of last year, the response to her application stated that the drug was ineligible for funding because it is still undergoing a U.S. clinical trial that is expected to conclude by the end of 2026. It has also not passed a Canadian funding review.

The Ministry of Health said they cannot comment on individual cases due to patient confidentiality, but add Health Canada is responsible for determining whether a drug or therapy is authorized for use in Canada, noting zenocutuzumab has not been submitted to Health Canada for market approval in Canada.

Partner Therapeutics, which manufacturers the drug, tells CityNews in a statement, it does not currently intend to file a formal submission for full approval in Canada at this time. “We are globally supporting individual named patient access,” read the statement.

With the GoFundMe and help from family, Woodridge said she should have enough money for two doses in December.

She is currently waiting for an appeal ofr her application to the province’s review program but does not know when that decision will be made.