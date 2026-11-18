Torontonians are feeling increasingly isolated, with fewer close friends and smaller social networks despite an enduring desire for strong connections.

That’s the gist of 2026 Toronto’s Vital Signs Report released on Thursday, which revealed declining bonds and less social participation over the last eight years, especially among resident with lower incomes.

Despite feeling disconnected, the survey found that “Torontonians still believe in community and want to participate. An estimated 530,000 residents who don’t belong to a group say they would like to join one.”

The report’s findings were culled from eight years of research with more 10,000 Torontonians taking part in surveys across three waves in 2018, 2022, and 2026.

The report highlighted some concerning trends, like a drop in community group participation among adults from 65 per cent in 2018 to 51 per cent in 2026.

Social networks also shrunk, with only 30 per cent saying they have someone they can depend on — down from 43 per cent in 2018. Just 28 per cent now say they have six or more close friends. That’s down from 37 per cent.

When it comes to group participation, salary plays a huge role. Since 2022, group participation has declined 31 per cent among the lowest-income residents. Among the highest-income residents, it fell a fairly negligible 2 per cent.

“We and our partners are worried about the erosion of the relationships and participation that help a city work together,” said Sharon Avery, President and CEO of Toronto Foundation. “Toronto will always face challenges we can’t solve alone. We need people who show up and believe they can make a difference together.”

There were some optimistic signs, however, with strong belief in the importance of community. Eighty-five per cent said working together can make at least some difference in solving shared problems, and 82 per cent said they were proud to be Torontonians. Forty-three per cent said they feel a strong or somewhat strong sense of community belonging.

Another good sign? More people are volunteering (33 per cent), up from 25 per cent in 2022. That’s still behind the 37 per cent reported in 2018.

Over half-a-million people (530,000) who don’t currently belong to a group say they would like to join one.

“The findings suggest Toronto does not lack people who care about their communities,” the report states. “The opportunity is to make it easier for more people to find their way in, with places to go, reasons to return and opportunities to contribute.”