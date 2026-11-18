OTTAWA — A women’s advocacy group says a House of Commons committee has stripped a private member’s bill of key measures that were designed to protect women and children experiencing family violence.

But the MP sponsoring the legislation says the justice minister is committed to further studying the issue.

The National Association of Women and the Law said the House justice committee dropped clauses in the bill that were focused on parental alienation claims.

Liberal MP Lisa Hepfner introduced Bill C-223 to amend the Divorce Act to curb parental alienation claims, among other changes.

She said in an interview Wednesday that Justice Minister Sean Fraser “has personally committed to me to studying this issue in further detail.”

“He has told me that he completely agrees that there are problems that he wants to address and that the Justice Department is excited to get working on analyzing the family law system and how these … concepts are being misused.”

Suzanne Zaccour, the National Association of Women and the Law’s director of legal affairs, said in a press release the organization is “deeply disappointed that the government and committee members chose not to protect women and children from harmful allegations of parental alienation.”

“Too often, protective mothers are punished for disclosing abuse and cut off from their children’s lives, for months or sometimes years, based on the assumption that the child’s fear of the father is due to the mother’s brainwashing. This bill was a chance to end that injustice, and the committee let it go.”

An earlier report from the organization that looked into the deaths of eight children said the concept of parental alienation is frequently invoked in courts, and is used to cast doubt on allegations of domestic violence.

Zaccour said in the release the committee didn’t invite survivors to testify. She also said the committee could have proposed amendments instead of just removing the clauses.

But Hepfner said the legislation still includes some wins, including removing the “friendly parent” rule.

“Even if a mother is afraid that her child is in physical danger with the other parent, she’s expected to support the relationship with the child and the other parent,” Hepfner said.

Hepfner said that “although we didn’t get everything we wanted out of the bill, I think there’s some really big wins here.”

Zaccour said removing the “friendly parent” rule would meaningfully improve the safety of children in divorce cases.

“This provision, which requires courts to evaluate parents’ willingness to support the child’s relationship with the other parent, presents a Catch-22 for mothers who are victims of violence: if they say the father is dangerous, they are blamed for not being supportive of the father-child relationship; if they say they support that relationship, their safety concerns become less credible,” Zaccour said.

While the House committee has now completed its process of amending the bill, it must still pass through the rest of the legislative process, including the Senate, before it becomes law.

This report by The Canadian Press was first published Nov. 18, 2026.

Anja Karadeglija, The Canadian Press