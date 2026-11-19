Four people have been charged, and two are wanted, after an investigation in the alleged theft and trafficking of highway tractors, trailers and other heavy equipment in the Greater Toronto Area (GTA).

York Regional Police (YRP) say the investigation, called Project Nashville, began in August 2026 by the Auto Cargo Theft Unit to look into the alleged organized theft and trafficking network involving stolen cargo vehicles, specifically semi-tractors and 53-foot trailers.

Six people were allegedly trafficking the stolen vehicles to transportation companies operating in the GTA and elsewhere in North America.

On Oct. 7, a search warrant was executed at a commerical trucking yard in Brampton. Officers seized 17 stolen and/or re-vinned tractors and 20 stolen and/or re-vinned 53-foot trailers with an estimated combined value of $3.6 million.

Police say many of the vehicles had been altered with new decals and stickers.

HANDOUT/York Regional Police.

Following the seizure of the vehicles, search warrants were executed at three homes in Brampton. As a result, four people were arrested and are facing several charges.

Madhusudan Athwal, 35, of Brampton was charged with:

Possession of Property Obtained by Crime x 5

Fraud Over $5000

Possession of Property Obtained by Crime for the Purpose of Trafficking x 5

Sharandeep Athwal, 41, of Brampton, was charged with:

Possession of Property Obtained by Crime x9

Fraud Over $5000

Possession of Property Obtained by Crime for the Purpose of Trafficking x9

Gurlal Singh, 30, of Brampton, was charged with:

Possession of Property Obtained by Crime x5

Fraud Over $5000

Possession of Property Obtained by Crime for the Purpose of Trafficking x5

Amritsher Singh, 28, of Brampton, was charged with:

Possession of Property Obtained by Crime x10

Fraud Over $5000

Possession of Property Obtained by Crime for the Purpose of Trafficking x8

Two other men, Gurlal Singh, 35, and Preetam Rattan, 32, both of Brampton, are wanted on several charges.

Singh is wanted on fraud charges along with possession of property obtained by a crime while Rattan is facing charges of theft of a motor vehicle, possession of property obtained by a crime and two counts of fail to comply with a release order.

Both men are encouraged to seek legal counsel and turn themselves in.

Anyone with information is asked to contact police.