680 NewsRadio launched its annual 50/50 Fortune raffle Thursday with proceeds this year going to SickKids Hospital.

The jackpot this year is a guaranteed take-home prize of $100,000 and once ticket sales reach $200,000, that jackpot will begin to grow. Last year’s winner took home $725,000!

Every ticket purchased will aid SickKids in improving services and serving more children.

The money raised will help SickKids:

Diagnose faster: Knowing what the problem is quickly means less stress for children and their families and helps doctors know where to start treatment.

Treat smarter: Figuring out the right way to treat a child the first time means less pain, fewer side effects and a fster timeline to healing.

Predict better: The ability to predict illness could one day mean the ability to prevent it entirely. Meanwhile, knowing what to expect helps fight illness better.

Along with the grand prize jackpot, there are numerous early bird prizes Backstreet Boys concert tickets, gift vouchers as well as a Raptors Prize pack that includes signed jerseys from Kawhi Leonard and Kyle Lowry.

Early bird deadlines are Nov. 26 and Dec. 3, 10, and 17, with the grand prize draw on Dec. 23. There will be multiple draws on Dec. 10 and 17, with multiple chances to win different prizes.

Click here for full details on all the prizes and deadlines and buy your tickets.

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