SHENZHEN — Foreign Affairs Minister Anita Anand says travel advisories can help Canadians assess whether they are at risk of arbitrary detention when visiting China, when asked whether it’s a safe country to visit.

“At Global Affairs Canada we have travel advisories. We are ensuring that those are always accurate,” said Anand, who would not specify whether Canadians are safe when they visit China.

“There is an initiative between our countries to ensure that the people-to-people ties can be stronger, and that includes through more flights,” she said, as well as more exchanges and China dropping a visa requirement for Canadian tourists.

She was speaking on the sidelines of the Asia-Pacific Economic Cooperation summit, or APEC, in China’s tech megacity, Shenzhen.

This week, Prime Minister Mark Carney met with Chinese President Xi Jinping in Shenzhen, and they announced renewed funding for university exchanges, and promised more partnerships for people-to-people ties, such as in cultural fields.

Jeff Nankivell, head of the Asia Pacific Foundation of Canada, said it’s important to pursue deeper exchanges in spite of the risks.

This is why Global Affairs Canada puts resources into updating and verifying information in its travel advisories, he said.

Nankivell said detainment is a concern for China in particular because its justice system falls short of international standards, including in corruption and transparency.

“There are unusual risks for China that we do not see in other countries. And so you have to take the travel advisory quite seriously, and make your own assessment as to whether there are factors in your case that could put you at risk,” Nankivell said in an interview.

Canada’s travel advisory for China suggests visitors “exercise a high degree of caution,” which is the second-lowest risk level of the four Ottawa uses. Canadians visiting China face risks of arbitrary detention or not being able to leave the country, it says.

“Canadian business travellers have been detained and had their passport confiscated as a result of business disputes with their Chinese counterparts,” the travel advisory reads.

“Disputes are often costly and prolonged, and you may be subject to a travel ban restricting you from leaving the country until the matter is resolved.”

It adds that foreign drivers in China face “harsh penalties.”

“If you’re suspected of being responsible for road accidents, police officers can detain you until their case is closed, which can take years,” the advisory says.

The advisory warns that China can also withhold passports for foreigners suspected of a crime or detain them for up to 37 days without charges.

The advisory warns that Canadians detained on national security charges, such as “upsetting social order,” could face six months of detainment before formal arrest, and a trial in a closed court.

The advisory has particular warnings for China’s Xinjiang region, where the United Nations in 2022 reported that China had committed serious human rights violations against Uyghurs that could constitute crimes against humanity. China strongly disputes those findings.

“Chinese authorities are increasingly detaining ethnic and Muslim minorities in the region without due process. There are reports of extrajudicial internment and forced labour camps. Family members of Canadian citizens with Chinese citizenship have been detained,” the travel advisory reads.

Nankivell said someone in China on a student or faculty exchange, or on their first business trip to China, faces the constant risk of “serious consequences imposed in an arbitrary way” by authorities.

“One example would be someone, a university student who finds themselves in the wrong place at the wrong time, like they’re at a bar and a fight breaks out, and everyone at the bar gets detained,” he said.

“The highest risk these days is probably one that has existed for many years, which is if it’s something related to your business.

“That you’ve had a falling out with a local partner — or you have local partner you know who is a bad actor and has access to friends in the local justice system and is able to to get you detained.”

Nankivell said it’s unlikely Canada would face a full-blown diplomatic crisis in which a senior CEO is arrested, or something similar to the Two Michaels case in 2018, when China detained two Canadians for more than 1,000 days in response to the Vancouver house arrest of a tech executive facing U.S. charges.

He said the fact that it happened makes a repeat all the more likely.

Anand told reporters the safety of Canadians in China was among the issues she raised with her Chinese counterpart, Wang Yi, at the start of their Tuesday meeting.

“I raised human rights, democratic principles including freedom of the press, the treatment of Canadians in China, transnational repression — and the importance of these fundamental principles to our country and to our people,” she said.

Anand argued that more dialogue with China helps deal with issues as they emerge, but wouldn’t say whether that lowers the risk of detainment from happening in the first place.

“You need to have the fortitude to sit at the table and to raise topics that you know have not historically (been) met with a welcome doormat — that you are able to sit across the table and raise these issues, because of the regularized communication channels that our systems are engaged in,” she said.

This report by The Canadian Press was first published Nov. 19, 2026.

Dylan Robertson, The Canadian Press