HALIFAX — A U.S. tech giant with plans to lease its first Canadian artificial intelligence data centre next year says it doesn’t have enough customers or revenues to keep pace with more than US$900 million in spending commitments.

The need for new revenues is among the risks highlighted in a prospectus for investors considering Anthropic’s initial public offering on Thursday, expected to be one of the largest in history.

The company behind the Claude AI model is aiming to raise more than US$60 billion through an offering that values the firm at US$1.5 trillion.

Anthropic’s investor documents show it has committed to spend about US$901 billion on data centres by 2045, including US$70 billion by next September.

“Just to put it in perspective, US$900 billion is roughly Canada’s entire sovereign debt,” Joel Blit, economics professor at the University of Waterloo and co-founder of the Canadian AI Adoption Initiative, said in an interview.

Last month, Anthropic announced it had signed a 20-year lease for the first phase of EverWind Fuels’ proposed data centre in Point Tupper, N.S., which would be the Dario Amodei-led company’s first Canadian site.

EverWind has said it will build and own the 95-megawatt, 18,600-square metre data centre at a cost of $8 billion, with another $2 billion planned for wind farms to power the operation. How much Anthropic will pay EverWind to lease the facility has not been disclosed.

But Anthropic’s investor documents also warn that the company needs to increase sales to pay for its data centre leases and infrastructure. At the same time, the company says it needs to plan its data centre investments years in advance, without knowing whether its customers will be there for the long term.

“We may enter into these obligations based on revenue expectations that may not be realized,” said the company.

Investor documents show Anthropic’s revenue grew by 13 times to US$33.2 billion for the first nine months of the current fiscal year, but it reported a net loss of US$104 billion, including a charge of US$94 billion for an accounting adjustment related to financing agreements.

Anthropic did not respond to questions about its Cape Breton lease. EverWind declined to disclose the terms.

“It’s a 20-year lease, structured with significant credit protections,” Laurel Munroe, EverWind’s vice-president of communications, said in an email. “EverWind is developing, owning and financing the data centre campus. This is a private investment on private land, and the risk sits with EverWind and our lenders, not Nova Scotians.”

York University researchers reported in June that 213 data centres were planned or under construction across Canada. They would have a total capacity to draw 22.2 gigawatts of power, more than 14 times Canada’s existing capacity.

Almost 80 per cent of those projects are planned for Alberta, where the Globe and Mail reported last month Anthropic is in talks to lease a planned 920-megawatt project northeast of Edmonton. The facility is slated for operation toward the end of 2027, around the same time the Cape Breton data centre is scheduled for completion.

AI firms such as Anthropic, Meta and OpenAI are expected to spend US$700 million on data centres this year alone. Blit, the economics professor, said the massive build-out is coming as AI algorithms and chips are becoming more efficient, driving down user costs. As the technology improves, he said many users may not need the newest and best AI models, instead opting for slightly older and cheaper technology.

Blit said new uses for AI technology will have to emerge to justify the unprecedented level of investment.

“You really have to ask the question whether one company, I don’t care how big or powerful it is, can sustain that much potential debt.… Is the demand for AI services going to grow at the rate that many people think, such that we’re going to need all that compute capacity?” he said.

Anthropic’s stock offering is the second massive artificial intelligence IPO in just a few months, after Elon Musk’s SpaceX, owner of the Grok AI agent, launched in June with a valuation of more than US$1.7 trillion.

Randy Goebel, co-founder of the Alberta Machine Intelligence Institute at the University of Alberta, said in an interview that the sector is likely building out more computing capacity than it actually needs.

He said the overhyped uses for AI technology have pushed company valuations to exorbitant levels. He says it was much the same during the dot-com bubble that popped in the early 2000s, taking many tech companies down with it.

“The confidence of investors fell apart,” he said. “And so lots of companies who were planning IPOs didn’t make it. And now the valuations for Anthropic, and the one anticipated from OpenAI, are orders of magnitude larger, at least. And that’s what seems out of whack.”

David Garrity, a U.S. tech consultant, finance expert and CEO of the cybersecurity company FYEO, says the 800-pound gorilla in the sector is Nvidia, until recently the world’s most valuable company and still the global leader in AI chips.

Nvidia has lost almost 30 per cent of its value over the last month. The span saw the resignation of its CEO Jensen Huang after multiple affairs were made public, including one with a company executive and another with a suspected Chinese spy.

Nvidia has invested billions in or lent billions to other AI companies, and other AI-related stocks such as Meta, CoreWeave and Google’s parent company Alphabet have also seen billions of dollars in value erased in the last month.

Garrity said interest rates are increasing and oil prices remain elevated, creating a significantly different investment outlook for the AI sector compared to just a few months ago. He also said markets historically tend to pull back in the weeks following U.S. midterm elections.

“While the wind was at SpaceX’s back (for its IPO), in this case for Anthropic, it’s basically heading right into the wind. And the wind is pretty fierce,” he said in an interview.

This report by The Canadian Press was first published Nov. 19, 2026.

— With files from The Associated Press.

Devin Stevens, The Canadian Press