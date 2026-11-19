OTTAWA — The NDP faces daunting challenges in the Dec. 7 federal byelections as it tries to hold its last seat east of Winnipeg while flipping a neighbouring Montreal riding held by a former Liberal cabinet minister.

NDP candidates Pierre Céré in Rosemont—La Petite-Patrie and Nima Machouf in Laurier—St-Marie have been knocking on doors since the summer in anticipation of these byelections.

Rosemont—La Petite-Patrie was the last Quebec riding still in NDP hands after the 2011 “orange wave” that brought the party to official opposition status for the first time. Former NDP MP Alexandre Boulerice held the riding for 15 years before resigning this summer to run successfully in Quebec’s provincial election for Québec solidaire.

The NDP held Laurier—St-Marie from 2011 until 2019, when Steven Guilbeault won the riding for the Liberals. Before 2011, the riding was held for about 21 years by former Bloc Québécois leader Gilles Duceppe.

“We could not be working harder,” NDP Leader Avi Lewis said Tuesday while standing alongside Machouf and Céré before a joint rally in Montreal.

That rally saw more than 300 NDP supporters and volunteers fill Ausgang Plaza, a concert and event venue in the Rosemont riding, to fire themselves up for the final weeks of the campaign.

Lewis said a win in either Montreal byelection would be “incredible” but he sees these contests — and the four others taking place across Canada on Dec. 7 — as a means to continue building up the NDP’s support base for the next general election.

“These byelections are not going to change the math in Ottawa. They’re not going change the majority government into anything else and they’re not going change our party status,” he said.

“So for us as a party, we really are in a long-term rebuilding phase, and these byelections are incredibly helpful because they are a way to energize people, to refine our message, to find incredible candidates … and to really get the spirit at the base elevated again. And that’s what we’re seeing.”

The NDP currently holds just five seats in the House of Commons after Boulerice’s resignation and Nunavut MP Lori Idlout’s decision to join the Liberals in March.

Parties need 12 seats for recognized party status in the House of Commons. That recognition means increased visibility in question period, spots on standing committees and access to financial resources.

Céré said in French he is confident the NDP can hold Rosemont—La Petite-Patrie. He said Boulerice embodied the progressive values of the riding and he believes his former constituents still respond to those ideals.

Machouf is representing the NDP for the fourth time in Laurier—St-Marie. She finished a relatively close second to to Guilbeault in the 2021 election — within 10 points of the incumbent — but only took about 19 per cent of the vote in the 2025 election, when the NDP cratered.

Machouf said she’s seeing a different campaign play out in the riding now. Guilbeault was a prominent environmental activist before joining the Trudeau government; he was appointed environment minister after the 2021 election. He was shuffled to the Canadian Culture and Identity portfolio by Prime Minister Mark Carney before quitting cabinet after Carney signed an oil pipeline agreement with Alberta.

Machouf said voters in the riding used to tell her that they hoped Guilbeault “could change things from the inside.”

“Now people seem more free to be able to vote for what they want because they don’t have this faux espoir,” Machouf said, using the French term for “false hope.”

Philippe Fournier, the polling analyst behind election modelling website 338Canada, said these two Montreal ridings offer the NDP their best odds in Quebec.

His model predicts a tight contest between the NDP and Liberals in Rosemont—La Petite-Patrie and a Liberal win in Laurier—St-Marie.

He said Laurier—St-Marie has always been left-of-centre but boundary changes and gentrification have created more favourable conditions for the Liberals in the downtown Montreal riding.

“The only major issue that I can see that could that could block the Liberals would be the environment,” Fournier said.

“The environment often scores very high in the priorities in the polls, but it does nothing at the ballot box. It’s just that in Rosemont—La Petite-Patrie, and also maybe a little bit in Laurier—St-Marie, it could make a difference. These are voters that are more environmentally wary than the average voter.”

NDP volunteers and supporters report renewed energy at the grassroots level.

Tony LaSalle has been the president of the Rosemont—La Petite—Patrie NDP riding association for about two years. He said he’s seen a warming trend in new memberships since the 2025 election campaign which saw the party record its worst ever federal result.

Former prime minister Justin Trudeau cut into NDP support by taking the traditionally centrist Liberal party more to the left with an increased human rights and social focus. Last year’s election result was compounded by the NDP being tied to an unpopular government with through the supply and confidence agreement. The NDP exited that agreement in September 2024.

With Carney taking the Liberals back to the centre of the political spectrum, it has opened space for the NDP, particularly on policies such climate change.

LaSalle said many people who were Boulerice supporters in 2025 were less excited by then-NDP leader Jagmeet Singh. He said new people are coming to the party now because they believe in the ideas Lewis is putting forward.

“My first general assembly, it was like a good amount of people. But my last general assembly, that we had this year, we had about doubled the attendance that we had and Alexandre was not there,” LaSalle said.

“All those people, all those new members, they’re not there because they like the work of the NDP but because they want to keep a progressive voice, a left-leaning voice that represents Quebec in the House of Commons.”

People at Tuesday’s rally who spoke to The Canadian Press also said they’ve noticed new faces — younger faces — attending NDP events lately. They said these new supporters are drawn in by the party’s ideas on affordability, wealth inequality, artificial intelligence and the environment — and are turned off by the Liberals’ moves to accelerate resource projects and change labour laws.

Fournier said the byelections represent a test for the NDP. Maintaining their Montreal foothold and placing a strong second in Laurier—St-Marie would show there’s life in the party, he said — while anything less would be seen as failure.

“Perhaps we will see that the Liberal coalition that Mr. Carney is trying to build left and right, maybe it’s not working on the left,” Fournier said.

“(Dec. 7) is going to be a fun night for data nerds like myself.”

This report by The Canadian Press was first published Nov. 19, 2026.

David Baxter, The Canadian Press