A man described by police as a “high-ranking leader” of a terrorist organization and wanted for an “execution-style murder” in Winnipeg is the top fugitive in Canada.

Satinderjeet Singh, more commonly known as Goldy Brar, has taken the top spot on the Bolo Program’s newly released list of Canada’s 25 most-wanted fugitives.

A reward of $250,000 is being offered for information leading to his arrest in Canada or the United States.

“The harm we believed he has caused and will continue to cause if he’s not caught extends well beyond one community, one city, or even one country. This is one extremely dangerous individual,” Winnipeg Police Service Deputy Chief Cam Mackid told the Bolo Program press conference.

According to authorities, Brar is an important member of the Lawrence Bishnoi group, a crime syndicate that was founded in India and listed as a terrorist entity by the Canadian government last year.

He’s wanted for the Sept. 20, 2023, murder of 39-year-old Sukhdool Singh Gill in the northwest Winnipeg neighbourhood of Castlebury Meadows.

Following what Winnipeg police have described as “one of the most complex, difficult investigations” the force has ever conducted — Project Krait — an arrest warrant for first-degree murder and conspiracy to commit murder was issued for Brar and his associate, 26-year-old Karanbir Singh, earlier this year.

“Both of these individuals remain at large, and we’re here today hoping to change that,” Mackid said.

Brar, who is believed to be evading arrest in Canada, is known to frequent Montreal and Brampton. He is described as six-feet tall, weighing 244 lbs., with dark hair, dark eyes and a medium build. He has tattoos on his right arm, including the face of his deceased cousin.

“He should be considered extremely violent, armed, and dangerous. He should not be approached,” said Mackid.

Brar, who police say first came to Canada on a student visa in 2017, is also wanted in India for a 2022 murder, and in the U.S. for racketeering. He has featured on the FBI’s top-10 most-wanted fugitives list since September.

Other Winnipeg fugitives on the list are Paul Bonnick and Yusuf Ali.

BOLO executive director Max Langlois issued a direct message to all the fugitives named on the list, saying increased public awareness makes it increasingly difficult for them to remain hidden.

“Every day you evade arrest is another day someone could recognize you,” Langlois said. “You have to be right every minute of every day. We, as a community, have to be right just once.”

The BOLO Program, also known as “be on the lookout,” is a national initiative that works alongside police services across Canada, using public awareness campaigns and cash rewards to help locate and apprehend some of the country’s most sought-after fugitives.

According to BOLO, its ranking system is based on factors including the seriousness of the alleged offence, the likelihood a fugitive is actively evading police, the amount of media attention generated by a case and the potential impact of public participation in locating the suspect.

–With files from Lucas Casaletto in Toronto