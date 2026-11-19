A fourth member of a Burlington family has died following a devastating townhouse fire that critically injured five people last weekend.

In a statement released Thursday, Burlington Mayor Marianne Meed Ward said the tragedy has now claimed the lives of four family members, including two parents and two children.

“Our community has been deeply shaken by the devastating tragedy that has now taken four precious lives from the Stuart family, a mother, father and two children,” the mayor wrote on X.

One child, identified by the mayor as Te’Jaun, remains in the hospital.

“As we continue to grieve alongside everyone affected, our thoughts remain with Te’Jaun and the extended family as they face an unimaginable road ahead,” Meed Ward said, adding that flags at Burlington City Hall will remain at half-mast in honour of the family.

The update comes days after a fire tore through a townhouse on Maple Crossing Boulevard in Burlington. Emergency crews were called to the home shortly before 7 a.m. on Saturday, Nov. 14, where they found two adults and three children suffering from life-threatening injuries.

Halton Regional Police previously said a man, a 12-year-old child and a one-year-old child died from their injuries. A woman and another child under the age of five were initially listed in critical condition.

Ontario Fire Marshal (OFM) Jon Pegg said investigators have completed their on-scene examination, with forensic testing continuing as officials work to determine the cause of the fire.

Pegg praised Burlington firefighters for their response to the blaze, saying crews entered what he described as an “inferno” in an effort to rescue the family inside.

The fire was contained to a single townhouse, though images from the scene showed extensive fire damage and heavy smoke throughout the upper portion of the home.

Officials have not yet said whether the residence was equipped with working smoke alarms.

With files from Meredith Bond of CityNews