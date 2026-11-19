The Asian Pacific Economic Cooperation Summit is underway in Shenzhen, China, as some of the world’s biggest leaders meet to discuss trade, diplomacy and economic prosperity in the region.

Among those are Prime Minister Mark Carney, who’s met with both Chinese President, Xi Jinping, and U.S. President Donald Trump to discuss our country’s trade relationship with the respective countries. Both of which carry very different tones.

Host Caryn Ceolin speaks to Lynette Ong, director of China Governance Lab at the Munk School of Global affairs and public policy at the University of Toronto, and Michael Kovrig, a former diplomat who was detained in China for more than 1,000 days before being released in September of 2021. They discuss the new Canada-China trade pact, and whether or not China is the right fit for Canadian diplomacy.

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