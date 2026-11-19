NEW YORK (AP) — Hold your horses: Central Park’s horse-drawn carriage drivers sued New York City on Thursday to stop a new law that will ban the iconic tourist attraction, challenging Mayor Zohran Mamdani just minutes after he signed a bill to wind down the industry.

The law — approved after the death of a teenager last spring — is set to stop the carriage rides by June 2028.

But the union representing carriage drivers filed a federal lawsuit in Manhattan attempting to have the ban struck down, arguing the city is taking away their livelihoods.

“The City’s approach can be summarized in twelve words: immediately cripple the owners, ignore property interests and contracts, and maybe compensate,” the lawsuit reads.

The lawsuit is the latest turn in a long fight over the carriage rides, as animal welfare activists and industry supporters have tussled over whether the carriage rides amount to animal cruelty or are simply a romantic throwback to the city’s past.

At a bill signing ceremony at City Hall on Thursday, Mamdani lauded the role of horses in the city’s development but said the animals should no longer be hauling tourists around a perpetually busy Central Park among joggers, cyclists and other passersby.

“Our city has changed and now it is time for our laws to change, too,” said Mamdani, a Democrat.

City lawmakers reignited their push for a ban earlier this year in response to the death of 18-year-old Indian tourist Romanch Mahajan, who died after jumping from a runaway carriage in what appeared to be the first fatality in a horse carriage accident since they were introduced in Central Park.

Over the years, horses have collapsed or gotten startled and run off into cars or other objects. In response, the city has put various safety regulations in place for the industry, including veterinary checkups, vacation time for horses and a retirement age for the animals.

City Hall has promised to release a career transition plan for those in the carriage industry next April that includes job training, educational pathways and stipends, though drivers argue their future remains uncertain.

“Despite the good intentions of the mayor, the protections he outlined recently should have been written into the legislation,” said John Samuelsen, head of the Transport Workers Union, which represents carriage drivers.

The union’s lawsuit argues the law is unconstitutional and that the city violated local legal procedures when it approved the law. It names the mayor and various other city officials as defendants.

A spokesperson for the city’s law department said it is reviewing the case.

Anthony Izaguirre, The Associated Press