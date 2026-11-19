OTTAWA — The College of Physicians and Surgeons of Ontario says it’s not investigating a member of Parliament who received a complaint over comments he made about medical assistance in dying.

The complainant, Claire Brosseau, said she was triggered by Marcus Powlowski’s “irresponsible, thoughtless and dangerous” words.

In a supplementary opinion attached to a special joint committee report on MAID published in June, the doctor and MP for Thunder Bay—Rainy River wrote that there are other options for people looking to end their lives, such as illicit narcotics like fentanyl.

Earlier this week, Speaker Francis Scarpaleggia said in the House of Commons that he asked the law clerk and parliamentary counsel to write to the college to remind it that members’ freedom of speech is constitutionally protected.

Laura Zilke, a spokesperson for the College of Physicians and Surgeons of Ontario, did not say why the college isn’t pursuing an investigation.

She says the college is aware of the Speaker’s ruling and will review any correspondence received from the House of Commons.

— With files from Hannah Alberga