MONTRÉAL — Two new surveys suggest that Quebecers and Canadians are concerned about the economic situation, inflation, and the impact of the trade war with the United States as the holidays approach.

Data from both the Retail Council of Quebec and a Canada-wide poll also show that consumers intend to buy Canadian or Quebec products.

The surveys, which have different questions and methodologies, give slightly different results when it comes to spending expectations.

Data from the Retail Council of Quebec’s (CQCD) quarterly barometer shows that Quebecers expect their holiday spending to increase by about five per cent.

But the survey also reveals that sales of electronics and computer equipment, furniture, appliances, and alcohol are expected to decline.

However, a Canada-wide Angus Reid poll conducted by the credit firm Money Mart reveals that nearly 80 per cent of respondents expect inflation to weigh heavily on their holiday spending, and that nearly six in 10 plan to spend less than in 2025. That figure rises for households with an income below $50,000.

The head of the Retail Council of Quebec is encouraging consumers to follow through on their intentions to buy local, while warning about the lure of budget platforms such as TEMU and SHEIN.

In his view, the low-end products sold by these platforms benefit consumers in the short term, but don’t last in the medium term and destroy local businesses.

“With the growing poverty of the population in Quebec and Canada, along with inflation and rising interest rates, people are unfortunately being pushed to buy much larger quantities through these networks,” Damien Silès said.

Such platforms, he added, don’t follow laws, are an “environmental disaster” and “operate through plagiarism.”

The two surveys also reinforce the popularity of end-of-year sales for both Canadian and Quebec consumers. The CQCD Barometer highlights that nearly six in 10 Quebecers intend to do their shopping starting during the Black Friday period — a proportion that has risen by 17 per cent over the past five years. Many of these sales are already underway, even though the real Black Friday isn’t until Nov. 27.

These sales, which mark the start of the Christmas shopping season, are important to stores, often accounting for 30 to 50 per of revenue. “So, it’s a very, very important time of year,” Silès says.

The Money Mart survey suggests households are getting more anxious about managing seasonal spending. Last year, 18 per cent of respondents expected to have a harder time coping with holiday expenses than the previous year, which has now risen to 26 per cent.

Less than half of holiday shoppers will dip into their savings, but 55 per cent will buy on credit, the survey shows. It also found that 22 per cent of Canadians with children living at home are still paying off debts incurred during the 2025 holiday season.

In addition, one-third of respondents would struggle to cover an unexpected expense during the holiday season.

The Money Mart survey was conducted online by Angus Reid from Sept. 22 to 24 among 1,503 Canadian adults. The CQCD Barometer, meanwhile, is based on an online survey by ORAMA Marketing, conducted among 1,013 respondents from Oct. 6 to 21.

The Canadian Research Insights Council, an industry organization that promotes survey standards, believes it is impossible to assign a margin of error to online surveys because they do not constitute a random sample of the population.