Education workers represented by the Canadian Union of Public Employees in Ontario have voted in favour of a strike mandate.

The Ontario School Board Council of Unions says voting members were more than 94 per cent in favour.

It represents educational assistants, early childhood educators, custodians, secretaries and library staff, among other workers.

The union says the result shows members strongly support demands for better staffing, job security, wages and benefits.

It says the union will meet with provincial government and school board representatives on Nov. 30 to table its bargaining proposals.

Ontario’s four other major education unions announced this week that their workers had voted in favour of strike mandates.

“Our schools are in crisis, our members are stretched beyond their limits, and students are not getting the support they deserve,” said Joe Tigani, president of the Ontario School Board Council of Unions, in a news release Thursday.