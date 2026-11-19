Financial experts say a diverging interest rate path between Canada and the U.S. is weighing on the Canadian dollar, which has dipped below 70 cents US.

The Canadian dollar has been falling in recent weeks, now trading around 69.88 cents US as of Thursday.

Shaun Osborne, chief FX strategist at Scotiabank, says the main factor driving the loonie lower lately has been a widening interest rate differential, where the spread between short-term interest rates in Canada and the U.S. has risen.

He says that while interest rates have also increased in Canada, they haven’t climbed as much relative to the U.S.

The Bank of Canada’s benchmark interest rate stands at 2.50 per cent, while in the U.S., the Federal Reserve’s target range is 3.75 per cent to four per cent.

Sal Guatieri, senior economist at BMO, said in a note Wednesday that the Canadian dollar was at its “lowest ebb against the big dollar since March 2025,” when the trade dispute with the U.S. began.