Toronto police a search for two suspects wanted in connection with the fatal shooting of an 18-year-old Mississauga man earlier this month is ongoing, and both accused are now the subjects of Canada-wide warrants.

Investigators announced Thursday that Armani Callender, 19, of Toronto, and Cameron Marlor, 17, of Toronto, are wanted in the Nov. 7 killing of Malik Abass, 18, of Mississauga.

Police say warrants have been issued for both suspects on identical charges, including second-degree murder, attempted murder, possession of a firearm without a licence and possession of a loaded regulated firearm.

The homicide investigation stems from a shooting in Etobicoke on Nov. 7. According to investigators, officers were called to the area of Rathburn Road and The East Mall shortly before 11 p.m. after reports of gunfire. When they arrived, police located two male victims suffering from gunshot wounds.

Abass was pronounced dead at the scene. A second victim survived the shooting and was taken to hospital with non-life-threatening injuries.

The case marked one of several deadly shootings investigated by Toronto police in recent weeks and remains an active homicide investigation.

Police say a Canada-wide warrant has been issued for Callender, who is wanted on charges that include second-degree murder and attempted murder.

Investigators have also obtained an extended judicial authorization under the Youth Criminal Justice Act (YCJA) allowing them to publicly identify Marlor. Police say the authorization is set to expire at noon on Tuesday, Nov. 24.

Investigators announced last week that Marlor is also wanted for first-degree murder in the fatal shooting of 18-year-old Brandon Blake of Barrie. Blake was shot and killed outside Elmbank Community Centre in Rexdale, near Martin Grove Road and Finch Avenue West, on Tuesday, Nov. 10.

The public identification of a youth accused in a crime requires a court order under specific circumstances.

Images of both suspects have been released as investigators continue their search.