OTTAWA — A pediatrician who is urging the Liberal government to quickly pass its digital safety bill says social media and AI chatbots amount to a massive experiment on children’s brains.

“The unfettered, unchecked introduction of social media and AI chatbots into the lives of children, with no enforced safety standards and no meaningful platform accountability, is, in effect, the largest fully unregulated clinical trial manipulating the human brain in the history of civilization,” said Charlotte Moore Hepburn of Toronto’s Hospital for Sick Children.

Hepburn testified Thursday at the House of Commons heritage committee, which is studying the Liberal government’s digital safety bill. Once the committee hears from witnesses and makes amendments, the bill must make its way through the parliamentary process in both the House and Senate before it can become law.

Bill C-34 would impose a duty to act responsibly on the companies behind social media platforms and AI chatbots. It also would force social media platforms to block access for kids under 16, though platforms would be able to obtain an exemption if they put sufficient safeguards in place.

Hepburn said the digital space has caused the biggest disruption to the developing mind she has seen in her 20-year career

She gave composite examples of cases involving children — such as a 13-year old girl admitted to hospital after a deliberate, near-fatal overdose that followed relentless internet bullying.

“People with no names, no faces, no accountability for their speech told her that she was fat and that she was ugly, and that the world would be better off without her,” she said.

Social media also gives kids instructions on how to harm themselves, Hepburn added.

“Social media offers children the precise dose of Tylenol or Benadryl or iron that they should take if they want to successfully end their life,” she said. “AI chatbots even have offered detailed advice on how to swallow large amounts of pills at a single time.”

Hepburn told MPs her hospital has had to establish a dedicated clinic for the growing number of child victims of sexual trafficking.

Lianna McDonald, executive director of the Canadian Centre for Child Protection, said the number of luring reports sent to the centre’s tip line has shot up 300 per cent since 2020, and most of them involve online platforms.

She said she has been working to combat sexual violence and exploitation of children for 25 years and has “never seen it this bad.”

McDonald gave the example of a youth in Nova Scotia who was sexually extorted. Even though he told his parents, those behind the extortion attempt were relentless, McDonald said.

“In the morning, they found him. He’d taken his own life,” she said.

The ban on social media for kids under 16 has been a high-profile element of the proposed bill. Many details about how it would work are still undecided — including how user ages will be verified and which platforms, beyond the big social media sites, will be covered.

McDonald said while a minimum age for social media access wouldn’t be a panacea, it would be “a meaningful harm reduction measure.”

Conservative MP Andrew Lawton pressed Hepburn over her stance on the age restriction elements of the legislation. He pointed to a report issued by the institute where she works as medical director that said bans for children can be counterproductive.

Hepburn said the report looked at an age ban “in the absence of the constellation of other services as outlined in C-34,” which include a robust regulator, safety-by-design rules, and a regime that would allow children to rejoin platforms once they are safe.

She said she supports the age limits outlined in the bill.

“The strength we see of C-34 is the fact that it’s a full complement of measures,” Hepburn said.

This report by The Canadian Press was first published Nov. 19, 2026.

Anja Karadeglija, The Canadian Press