The federal Liberals are expected to face a vote in the House of Commons on their 2026 budget today.

The budget, tabled Nov. 5, proposes billions of dollars in new borrowing and tax measures largely aimed at stimulating infrastructure construction and other capital projects.

Because the Liberals now hold a majority of seats in the Commons, the government can pass much of its agenda without the support of other parties.

Conservative Leader Pierre Poilievre has railed against the scale of the proposed borrowing in the budget, while NDP Leader Avi Lewis argues the Liberals are catering to big business with their latest spending plan.

Finance Minister François-Philippe Champagne claims the budget meets an uncertain moment by leveraging Canada’s relatively strong fiscal position to invest in the country’s future.

The budget’s title borrows a phrase from Quebec’s Quiet Revolution — “Maîtres Chez Nous,” or “Masters of our Destiny” — but Bloc Québécois Leader Yves-François Blanchet has argued the budget doesn’t give the province more control over its own affairs.