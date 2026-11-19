A forensic pathologist is telling a coroner’s inquest he’s “shocked” a man who was shot in the head by police survived as long as he did given the severity of the injury.

Dr. Ashwyn Rajagopalan performed an autopsy on Jamal Francique in 2020 and says the cause of death was determined to be a gunshot wound to the head.

The inquest has heard Francique’s car crashed into a garage moments after the shooting, but Rajagopalan says the collision didn’t contribute to the head injury or death.

Asked by inquest counsel whether Francique would have “retained the capacity for purposeful movement or communication” after sustaining such an injury, Rajagopalan said it’s difficult to be certain, but he believes Francique could only have been “vocal or conscious” for seconds at most.

Francique, a 28-year-old Black man, was shot during an attempted arrest at a Mississauga, Ont., townhouse complex on the evening of Jan. 7, 2020.

He died in hospital days later.