BRAMPTON — Loblaw Cos. Ltd. reported its third-quarter profit rose compared with a year ago, boosted by the sale of its PC Financial business and retail sales growth.

The grocery and drugstore retailer says it earned a profit attributable to common shareholders of $1.19 billion or $1.03 per diluted share for the quarter ended Oct. 10.

The result compared with a profit of $794 million or 66 cents per diluted share in the same quarter last year.

On an adjusted basis, Loblaw says it earned 74 cents per diluted share in its latest quarter, up from an adjusted profit of 68 cents per diluted share a year earlier.

Sales for the quarter totalled $19.86 billion, up from $19.16 billion in the same quarter last year.

Food retail same-store sales increased 0.6 per cent, while drugstore retail same-store sales rose 4.8 per cent, helped by pharmacy and health-care services same-store sales growth of 7.6 per cent and front store same-store sales growth of 1.6 per cent.

This report by The Canadian Press was first published Nov. 19, 2026.

Companies in this story: (TSX:L:)

The Canadian Press