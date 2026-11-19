A Halton Regional Police officer is facing several charges after shooting a 23-year-old man during a traffic stop in Burlington earlier this year.

The Special Investigations Unit (SIU) said in a release on Thursday that Director Joseph Martino had reasonable grounds to believe the officer allegedly committed criminal offences in relation to the shooting.

According to the SIU, officers were in the parking lot of Crestwood Motel, located at 527 Plains Rd. E., at approximately 12:30 a.m. on March 8 to conduct a traffic stop.

The driver attempted to flee in an SUV and an officer shot at the vehicle, striking the man multiple times. He was then taken to a hospital for treatment.

A woman who was in the passenger seat was uninjured, SIU said at the time.

As a result of the investigation, Const. Evan Zych is facing charges of aggravated assault, assault with a weapon, discharge firearm into a place, reckless discharge of a firearm.

Const. Zych is scheduled to appear in court on Dec. 10.