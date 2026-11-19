Canada-U.S. Trade Minister Dominic LeBlanc is set to hold the first meeting of an advisory committee on bilateral economic relations since the midterm elections that delivered a sharp rebuke of the Trump administration.

LeBlanc’s office confirmed the Advisory Committee on Canada-U.S. Economic Relations will hold a virtual meeting today.

Canadian Ambassador to the United States Mark Wiseman and Canada’s chief trade negotiator Janice Charette will also be in attendance.

U.S. President Donald Trump’s trade war with Canada rapidly escalated after trade negotiations broke down in August.

Midterm election exit polling indicated that Trump’s trade war and his sweeping tariff agenda were unpopular with American voters.

Prime Minister Mark Carney said Wednesday that a “very good trade arrangement” with the United States is possible but Canada won’t just sit around and wait.